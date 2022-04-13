Contractor's suicide: Former minister says BJP government in Karnataka wholly corrupt 

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Former state urban development minister Vinay Kumar Sorake said the suicide of contractor Santosh Patil in a Udupi hotel echoes the plight of contractors throughout the state.

Sorake was visiting the bereaved family of Santosh Patil at Shambhavi Hotel in Udupi on Wednesday. However, police denied him permission to meet the family citing that the inquest procedure was on. The police told him that Santosh Kumar's kin is witnessing the inquest procedure inside the hotel room number 207. Police told the former minister to come after an hour.

Sorake left the hotel and returned again after one hour. He met the family members and consoled them.

Sorake told reporters that Santhosh Patil had even gone to Delhi to speak to BJP leaders to convince Eshwarappa to release the money for the work done by him. However, all his attempts proved futile.

Sorake said that earlier farmers died by suicide in the state, now the contractors find themselves in the same state. Once they complete the works awarded to them, they won't get their payment on time because of corruption.

ALSO READ | Karnataka Congress leaders demand dismissal of KS Eshwarappa

Many contractors in the state are on the verge of suicide because of the difficulties they face.

Taking a dig at prime minister Narendra Modi, Sorake said PM Modi speaks about rooting out corruption, but his party which rules Karnataka is wallowing in corruption. Sorake also said that there is ample evidence to prove that minister KS Eshwarappa is guilty of Santosh Patil's suicide. He must be arrested immediately.