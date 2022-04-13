Decision on Eshwarappa’s resignation after contractor's suicide probe: Bommai

Express News Service

MANAGLURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai came out strongly in defense of his Cabinet colleague KS Eshwarappa who is in the eye of the storm over the suicide of contractor Santosh Patil and said that he will think over seeking his resignation only after preliminary investigation into the incident is over.

Giving his first reactions after the news of Santosh’s suicide broke, Baommai said he has instructed the police to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the incident in order to bring out the truth. He maintained that there will no interference of any kind from his government.

On Santosh squarely blaming Eshwarappa in his death note, Bommai said the authenticity of the letter will be investigated. “The FSL team from Mangaluru was rushed to Udupi soon after the incident. Police will conduct an organised investigation and as per law,” he said.

On being asked whether the government had looked into the allegation of 40 per cent bribe against Eshwarappa made by Santosh when he was alive, Bommai said that former had only levelled charges against the minister in a press conference and had not given any complaint to the government. “Eshwarappa had denied all allegations on the floor of the House. He had also filed a defamation case against him and a newspaper over the issue,” he said.

On Opposition parties demand for CM’s resignation and subjecting Eshwarappa for interrogation over Patil’s suicide, Bommai hit back, asking whether CLP leader Siddaramaiah had stepped down when an officer committed suicide when he was CM.

“Let us wait for the preliminary investigation to get over. We will take action based on that,” he reiterated.