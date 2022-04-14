Bommai sees BJP wave in Karnataka for 2023 Assembly polls

Express News Service

MANGALURU: Amid severe backlash over the suicide of civil contractor Santosh Patil who had levelled bribery charges on his Cabinet colleague KS Eshwarappa and communal incidents rocking Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai claimed that there is a wave in favour of BJP in the state and exuded confidence on the party returning to power on its own in 2023.

Addressing a party workers’ convention at Bantwal, he said the BJP government has performed in a manner bringing respect to the party workers and claimed that the government faced all challenges effectively, including the hijab row and is ready to face any challenges in the future. “Except 2-3 incidents, we have maintained law and order effectively. However, the Opposition is twisting all issues as it does not want them to be resolved. It wants to fool people for the sake of votes,” he thundered.

He came down heavily on the Congress party stating that it is diminishing by the day and is getting disconnected from the people. He said that the Coastal Regulatory Zone rules will be simplified in order to boost tourism in the coastal districts.