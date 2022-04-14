STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka contractor's suicide: Bommai unmoved by Congress demand to expel Eshwarappa

The Udupi police on Wednesday booked Eshwarappa and his aides on charges of abetment of suicide.

Published: 14th April 2022 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2022 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

Congress workers taking out a procession in Belagavi demanding the arrest of RDPR Minister K S Eshwarappa on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress party mounts pressure on the state government to drop Rural Development and Panchayat Raj minister KS Eshwarappa from the cabinet following the suicide of a contractor Santosh Patil. 

The Udupi police on Wednesday booked Eshwarappa and his aides on charges of abetment of suicide.

Santosh Patil, who was also a BJP member, was found dead in a hotel on April 12. The inquest report suggested that he consumed pesticides. He had held Eshwarappa responsible for his death. Patil, before his death, had charged that Eshwarappa demanded a 40 percent commission from him for clearing his bill amount, for road works completed in his village, running to the tune of Rs 4 crore.

Now, while the Congress party demanded Eshwarappa's resignation, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai affirmed that no action will be taken against Eshwarappa till a preliminary inquiry is done.

"Complete probe on Santosh's death will be done. Let the truth come out. There is no need to reply to baseless allegations. If they have any proof, let them share with the government, we will conduct a probe," he said.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Bommai said,  "Congress was voted out in the state by the people because of the anarchy and turmoil that prevailed during its reign. So, they do not have any moral right to question the government. The ongoing demand for the minister's resignation is nothing but a political conspiracy," he claimed.

Bommai claimed that there was no interference from the party high command in connection with this case. "The high command just sought a report from us, " he quipped. 

To a query on opposition leader Siddaramiah, who made allegations of corruption in the CMO, Bommai hit back saying that when he (Siddaramiah) was the chief minister there were many corruption charges including BDA multi-crore scam. "Siddaramiah is in a responsible position, if there are any specific cases, let him mention, we will conduct an inquiry'' he said.

When sought his reaction on Karnataka Contractors' Association President Kempanna's charges against ministers Sudhakar and Govind Karjol, Bommai answered, "let them make any allegation against anyone, but it should be specific. I shall conduct an inquiry." 

On Kempanna's threat that contractors would stop ongoing works, Bommai replied that theirs is not the only association in the state.

ALSO READ | Santhosh Patil suicide: Karnataka contractors threaten to go on month-long strike

BELAGAVI: Meanwhile, on Wednesday, a massive agitation was organised by the Congress under the leadership of KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi in Belagavi city.

A rally was taken out by the party workers and leaders from the district Congress office in Belagavi to the DC office where a memorandum, addressed to the governor, was submitted to Deputy Commissioner M G Hiremath by the leaders demanding Eshwarappa's immediate arrest.

Addressing the protesters, Jarkiholi appealed to the state government to hand over the murder case of Santosh Patil to the CBI immediately and said the government should also make Eshwarappa resign as a minister immediately.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi had accused the earlier Congress government in the state as "10 percent commission government'' without any basis. Now, the contractors alleged that Minister Eshwarappa is demanding a 40 percent bribe but the PM has remained tightlipped,'' said Jarkiholi.

Santosh Patil would not have ended his life had the PM or the state government had responded to his letters on the bribes demanded by the minister. For the corruption in which the minister and the state government were involved, a contractor had to die today, he said.

He said that the president of the State Contractors Association too has alleged that a huge bribe was being demanded by the government for various works.

Several leaders of the Congress spoke on the occasion and decided to continue putting pressure on the government for Eshwarappa's removal from the cabinet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KS Eshwarappa Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Santosh Patil suicide congress protest
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp