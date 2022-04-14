Kateel lambasts Congress, backs Eshwarappa

By Express News Service

MYSURU: BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Wednesday came out in support of RDPR Minister KS Eshwarappa who is under fire from several quarters to resign following the suicide of contractor Santosh Patil. He blamed the opposition for time and again blowing up smaller issues and demanding resignation of ministers. When asked about Karnataka Pradesh Congress Commitee (KPCC) delegation calling on Governor Thaavarchand Ghalot seeking action against Eshwarappa, Kateel said, “Why Governor?... Let them meet the President.” He said that the government has ordered for an inquiry and it will take action against those found guilty.

KSE skips state executive meet

Eshwarappa, who is participating in the BJP divisional meet in Mysuru along with BJP leaders V Somanna, Jagadish Shettar, Goapaliah, ST Somashekar, Prathap Simha and others left the venue to meet Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Eshwarappa, who was busy attending a phone call for 15 minutes, tried to meet Kateel at the venue. As there were too many BJP leaders he quietly left for Bengaluru. He skipped the party workers’ meeting held at the Dasara Exhibition Grounds.