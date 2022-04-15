HK Kumaraswamy to resign as JDS state president in Karnataka, paving way for CM Ibrahim

B R Udaya Kumar By

Express News Service

HASSAN: JDS state president HK Kumaraswamy said on Friday that he will tender his resignation on April 17. Speaking to The New Indian Express, he said that he voluntarily took the decision to submit his resignation after discussing the matter with JDS supremo HD Devegowda and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

HK Kumaraswamy who is also the MLA from Sakleshpur said that he is ready to take any decision in the interest of the party and the workers. He said that CM Ibrahim will assume charge as the new state president of the party in Bengaluru in the presence of HD Devegowda and senior leaders.

Kumaraswamy who served as the party president for five years welcomed the re-entry of CM Ibrahim, saying that he is an asset of the JDS and capable of leading it by taking leaders and workers into confidence. He said that he will join hands with CM Ibrahim to strengthen the party in the state.

Kumaraswamy said he served as the state president without any hindrance, adding that senior leaders never humiliated him under any circumstances.