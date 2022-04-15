STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

HK Kumaraswamy to resign as JDS state president in Karnataka, paving way for CM Ibrahim

Speaking to The New Indian Express, he said he voluntarily took the decision to submit his resignation after discussing the matter with JDS supremo HD Devegowda and former CM HD Kumaraswamy

Published: 15th April 2022 08:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2022 08:53 PM   |  A+A-

JDS state president HK Kumaraswamy

JDS state president HK Kumaraswamy (File photo| ANI)

By B R Udaya Kumar
Express News Service

HASSAN: JDS state president HK Kumaraswamy said on Friday that he will tender his resignation on April 17. Speaking to The New Indian Express, he said that he voluntarily took the decision to submit his resignation after discussing the matter with JDS supremo HD Devegowda and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.  

HK Kumaraswamy who is also the MLA from Sakleshpur said that he is ready to take any decision in the interest of the party and the workers. He said that CM Ibrahim will assume charge as the new state president of the party in Bengaluru in the presence of HD Devegowda and senior leaders.

Kumaraswamy who served as the party president for five years welcomed the re-entry of CM Ibrahim, saying that he is an asset of the JDS and capable of leading it by taking leaders and workers into confidence. He said that he will join hands with CM Ibrahim to strengthen the party in the state.

Kumaraswamy said he served as the state president without any hindrance, adding that senior leaders never humiliated him under any circumstances.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HK Kumaraswamy CM Ibrahim JDS
India Matters
Police said illegal encroachments at sensitive spots are being removed (Photo | Special arrangement)
After MP, now bulldozer crackdown on illegal shops of riot accused in Gujarat's Khambat
SP Vijaya Rao inspecting the court premises in Nellore after the theft was reported | Express
‘Proof’ in forgery case Involving AP Agriculture Minister stolen from court
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Communal violence broke out in Rajasthan's Karauli. (Photo | Hamza Khan Twitter)
Meet Madhulika Singh: The woman who saved 15 men from angry mob in Rajasthan's Karauli

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp