STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

KS Eshwarappa - a loose cannon who thrived on controversy

He had to pay the ultimate price when an FIR charging him with abetment, was filed in contractor Santosh Patil’s suicide case.

Published: 15th April 2022 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2022 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayatraj KS Eshwarappa. ( File Photo)

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayatraj KS Eshwarappa. ( File Photo)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Karnataka RDPR Minister KS Eshwarappa, who has announced that he will resign from the cabinet on Friday, proved to be the enfant terrible who constantly put the Basavaraj Bommai government in a spot. He had made a habit of stoking contentious issues and making controversial statements, leading to some degree of discomfiture for the party.

He had to pay the ultimate price when an FIR charging him with abetment, was filed in contractor Santosh Patil’s suicide case. The hardcore pro-Hindutva leader with RSS backing has given the opposition much fodder, especially in the past few months when communal issues charged up the political domain. In February, when KPCC president DK Shivakumar alleged that the Tricolour was removed and a saffron flag was hoisted at a government college in Shivamogga, Eshwarappa had retorted that “the saffron flag will be hoisted on Red Fort in the future”.

The Congress, riven by internal bickering, had put up a show of unity to corner the ruling dispensation, and insisted that he be booked on sedition charges. The assembly witnessed a furore as Congress MLAs had demanded his resignation and staged a day and night sit-in. BJP National President J P Nadda, in an interview, had ticked off Eshwarappa, saying the party will never tolerate such remarks. 

On February 20, when Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was killed in Shivamogga, Eshwarappa had jumped the gun to state that “Muslim goondas” had murdered him, without a preliminary investigation. He also organised Harsha’s funeral procession, which left a trail of arson, and had come under harsh criticism for violating prohibitory orders. As recently as April 8, Shivamogga police filed an FIR against Eshwarappa for alleged provocative statements.

He regularly shot off his mouth, whether he was in the House, in public or before the media. “Christians and Muslims one day will become RSS,” he had said recently. During the hijab row, Eshwarappa had defended the distribution of saffron stoles to youngsters.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka KS Eshwarappa
India Matters
Police said illegal encroachments at sensitive spots are being removed (Photo | Special arrangement)
After MP, now bulldozer crackdown on illegal shops of riot accused in Gujarat's Khambat
SP Vijaya Rao inspecting the court premises in Nellore after the theft was reported | Express
‘Proof’ in forgery case Involving AP Agriculture Minister stolen from court
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Communal violence broke out in Rajasthan's Karauli. (Photo | Hamza Khan Twitter)
Meet Madhulika Singh: The woman who saved 15 men from angry mob in Rajasthan's Karauli

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp