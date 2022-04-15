Nuggekeri temple says no one allowed to do business

Mallikarjun Hiremath By

Express News Service

DHARWAD: Nuggekeri Hanuman Temple authorities were in a dilemma following the incident of vandalism over whether to permit business at the premises. Finally, the authorities have decided that nobody will be permitted to conduct business be it a Hindu or non-Hindu.

After the incident, Muslim leaders met the temple administration and requested that space be provided to their community to conduct business. Meanwhile, the Hindu activists demanded that non-Hindu be barred. With Hanuman Jayanti on the coming Saturday, the temple authorities were in confusion over the issue.

A member of the Nuggekeri temple administration said the place for business was provided to benefit the devotees and the small businessmen, but things have taken a different turn, and to maintain peace, the members have decided that no place will be provided for business.

“There is no need of fighting in the name of religion. The temple area is spread around three acres and we will not allow anybody for any kind of business. The same message has been passed to the district administration and police authorities,” added the member.