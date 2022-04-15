Tourist boat narrowly escapes mishap in Karnataka's Ganeshgudi, exposes regular norm violations

Subhash Chandra N S By

Express News Service

GANESHGUDI: A boat mishap that was about to happen has been averted at Ganeshgudi near Dandeli with tour operators rescuing the people in the boat. This incident has exposed the frequent violations of ecotourism in the region.

A video of the incident shows people screaming for help and demanding women and children be rescued first.

According to locals, most boat operators have been exceeding their actual capacity, with each boat taking in 14 people at a time. These boats also reportedly accomodate children without much safety and with no authorities to monitor them.

According to a resort owner, the release of water from the dam has strengthened the river currents and a slight mistake could lead to several deaths.

Mullai Muhilan, Deputy Commissioner, Uttara Kannada district, expressed his shock over the violations and said he will depute a team here to monitor the situation and inquire into the issue of possible boat mishap.

This is not the first time Ganeshgudi ecotourism is in the news for the wrong reasons. Earlier too a video taking in tourists without safety measures like life jackets had become a big issue, warranting higher interventions and monitoring from the district administration.