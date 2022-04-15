STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Veteran politician and former Karnataka MLA G.V. Sree Rama Reddy passes away at 68

G.V. Sreerama Reddy was reportedly experiencing chest pain, post which he was immediately shifted to Bagepalli government hospital, where he breathed his last. 

G.V. Sreerama Reddy

By V Velayudham
Express News Service

CHIKBALLAPUR: Veteran politician and former two-term MLA G.V. Sreerama Reddy died of cardiac arrest on Friday morning. He was 68. 

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former CM Siddaramaiah, Health minister Sudhakar, senior congress leader and former union minister KH Muniyappa condoled the death of Sreerama Reddy.

G.V. Sreerama Reddy was elected from Bagepalli Assembly Segment (Chikballapur District) twice from CPI (Marxist) in 1999 and 2004.

Reddy was known for his oratory skills, and for standing up for labourers, farmers and workers, right from his teenage years till his death. He is hailed as one of the strongest political agitators in the state who did not shy away from raising his voice against government policies.

When he was MLA, he debated on various subjects and fought for the development of Bagepalli Assembly Segment. He participated in several national CPI(M) conventions, acting as a crowd-puller by way of his speeches.

In 2018, he was removed from the post of Central Committee of CPI(M) and also from the post of the Secretary of Karnataka State Committee for alleged misconduct.

Following the same, he floated a new party called Praja Sangarsha Samithi.

