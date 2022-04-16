Ahead of 2023 Karnataka polls, Congress gets grasp on corruption narrative

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress, which had sought to build a narrative against corruption in Karnataka ahead of 2023 assembly polls, drew first blood as senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa made an exit from Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP dispensation.

When the BJP was upbeat with the sentimental issues such as hijab row, halal cut among others, the Congress had failed to score any brownie points. But this time, it was able to raise issue related to corruption which surfaced post the alleged suicide of BJP leader and contractor Santhos Patil whose last WhatsApp message pointed to corruption and harassment over his pending bills of works he had completed.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala made it a point to focus on allegations of the contractors’ association about 40 per cent commission in the BJP government. Surjewala continued to attack none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the latter had declared zero-tolerance against corruption with a slogan ‘na khaunga, na khane doonga’ (‘Won’t take bribe, nor allow anyone to take bribes”).

Surjewala seemingly paid the PM in the same coin of corruption, as without the latter’s instructions Eshwarappa would not have resigned as he had the strong backing of RSS leaders. Surjewala, who had managed to unite the warring factions within the Congress party, set an agenda to go all out to expose issues related to corruption and create awareness about it among the people of Karnataka.

As part of a larger strategy, Congress will hold protest rallies over corruption as the main issue across the state. Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah is all set to start his five-day trip from Saturday wherein he will take part in rallies slated to be held in Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Mandya and Chamarajanagara, which will conclude in Mysuru on April.20.

“Corruption will be one of the poll planks as we had also raised issues of corruption in ‘Ganga Kalyana’ borewell drilling scheme, bitcoin corruption and Covid-19 management and expenses. We are not fabricating it, but going with facts over corruption. We will not leave Karnataka degenerated,” Congress MLA and former minister Priyank Kharge said. He also alleged corruption in the social welfare department.