Pension will be given in 72 hours: Revenue Minister R Ashoka

The details will reach the official concerned in 15 minutes and will be processed.

R Ashoka

By Subhash Chandra NS
Express News Service

ACHIVAE (UTTARA KANNADA): Revenue Minister R Ashoka has said that a new pension programme will ensure pension and pension certificate within 72 hours to be delivered at the door steps of the beneficiaries. A ‘Hello’ and submitting Aadhaar number and bank account number will be enough to get pension, he said, during his Grama vastavaiya (village stay) at Achivae gram panchayat.

The details will reach the official concerned in 15 minutes and will be processed. “ The village assistants will go to their houses immediately, take their pictures and other details and will upload it. The beneficiary will get the pension certificate,” he informed, adding that the scheme will be launched at the earliest. Appreciating the Grama Vastavya  programme, he said that officials and people’s representatives across the state are staying in villages and helping the villagers with required documents. 

