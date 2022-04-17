STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Communal tension in Old Hubballi

There was communal tension after some incidents of stone throwing in some areas of Old Hubballi late on Saturday evening.

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI/BENGALURU: There was communal tension after some incidents of stone throwing in some areas of Old Hubballi late on Saturday evening. The Hubballi police authorities arrested a man in his twenties for desecrating the photograph of a religious place of another religion.

The youth, who had posted a video of desecration on social media sites, was arrested, police sources said. Scores of people gathered in front of the police station and protested. The police have sounded a high alert and anti-riot and armed squads have been deployed. The situation is tense but under control, the police said.

