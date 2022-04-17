Communal tension in Old Hubballi

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI/BENGALURU: There was communal tension after some incidents of stone throwing in some areas of Old Hubballi late on Saturday evening. The Hubballi police authorities arrested a man in his twenties for desecrating the photograph of a religious place of another religion.

The youth, who had posted a video of desecration on social media sites, was arrested, police sources said. Scores of people gathered in front of the police station and protested. The police have sounded a high alert and anti-riot and armed squads have been deployed. The situation is tense but under control, the police said.