Congress has no moral right to speak about graft, says Bommai

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

HOSAPETE: Launching a scathing attack on Congress, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the alleged suicide of Santosh Patil is a plot hatched by the Congress, and asked the party workers to face it bravely as the truth would be revealed after the investigation.

Inaugurating a two-day state executive meeting of the party on Saturday, Bommai termed the Congress party as the origin of corruption in the nation and said that the Congress leaders have no moral right to speak about the corruption since their cases are still fresh in the mind of the public.

The corruption during their regime has not left any department, he said, adding that they did not even spare pillows and beds of hostels in the Social Welfare Department. Questioning the locus standi of the Congress leader demanding the arrest of K S Eshwarappa, he said that the Siddaramaiah government did not mention the name of Minister KJ George in FIR ignoring a death note and a video. Only after the direction of the court, George’s name was included in the FIR.

On what moral ground the Congress leaders are questioning the BJP government? he asked. After the recent rout in the Assembly elections, the Congress is confused and its leaders are indecisive regarding the issues to be raised, he said. On the issue of Hijab, the party was totally divided as some members wanted to raise it in the session and some were against it, Bommai noted. BJP clear with its agenda

On the contrary, the CM said that the BJP was clear with its agenda of development as it has been implementing umpteen pro-poor, pro-women and pro-youth programmes. It would go to the people before the 2023 Assembly elections with the report card of development and will emerge victorious once again, he asserted.

The party’s victory march would begin from the historic Vijayanagar district, he added. Stating that no Prime Minister and Chief Ministers in the past had dared to think of providing tap water to every household across the nation, Narendra Modi made it possible and is implementing it through Jalajeevan Mission.