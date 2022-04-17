JDS launches mega ‘Janata Jaladhare’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: JDS launched its mega water resources campaign, ‘Janata Jaladhare’, on Saturday by holding yatras simultaneously at different places in the state to show its commitment to take up incomplete irrigation projects. JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda offered a puja to Kabini river at Heggadadevankote near Mysuru and to the Cauvery statue at the KRS Dam.

He said his party will educate people that there is no shortage of water, but Congress and BJP have failed to tap the potential to meet the needs of the people. Gowda said that in Parliament, he had raised the issue of injustice meted out to Karnataka over sharing of Cauvery, Kabini, and Krishna waters. But no other political party extended its support.

“In neighbouring Tamil Nadu, however, all regional parties come together to fight for their cause. I am confident that people will make the right choice if they are educated on issues. I am pained by the Mahadayi river situation. The Union Water Resource Minister gave me an appointment thrice, but was not available when I visited his house,” he added.

Simultaneously, party senior leader HD Kumaraswamy launched the Janatha Jaladhare Ratha Yatra at Almatti. Similar yatras were inaugurated along 14 other river banks. The ratha will pass through 180 Assembly constituencies of 31 districts.