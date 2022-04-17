STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka tourists shell out Rs 10K to cross Goa border

Karnataka tourists, who were taking taxis to Goa, were forced to pay Rs 10,262 fine and penalty per vehicle to get a special permit to cross the border.

Published: 17th April 2022 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2022 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Receipt shows fines paid by tourists | express

By Shilpa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka tourists, who were taking taxis to Goa, were forced to pay Rs 10,262 fine and penalty per vehicle to get a special permit to cross the border. Taxi drivers could not obtain these permits as the State Transport Authority in Bengaluru and RTOs in other districts were closed for four days from Thursday due to holidays and the state does not have the option of getting them online.

Over 40 taxis were held up at the Mollem checkpost in Goa since Thursday, M Ravi, vicepresident, Karnataka Tourism Forum, told The New Sunday Express on Saturday. Normally, the special permit costs Rs 100 or Rs 200 and it is paid at the RTO office at Shanthinagar in Bengaluru and other RTOs in other parts of the state. Many taxi drivers had gone to the Goa border, thinking that they could get the permits at the checkpost as the service was available till recently. But it has been stopped since April 1, he said.

“While Andhra Pradesh and Kerala are issuing special permits online, Karnataka is yet to give this option. Tourists are forced to shell out huge amounts as fine and penalty to enter Goa. A taxi driver from our own Arjun Tours and Travels had to pay Rs 10,262. For bigger vehicles, like vans, the fine was Rs 17,000, while tourist buses had to cough up Rs 25,000,” he said.

When contacted, Transport Commissioner Shivakumar N said, “We have already started issuing special permits to state vehicles online. But there is no connectivity at checkposts. We are working on resolving it. Now, the State Transport authority is issuing the special permits in Bengaluru and RTOs in other districts. At a recent meeting, we decided to delegate the power of issuing special permits to enter Goa at checkposts.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Goa Karnataka-Goa border
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp