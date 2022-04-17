STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Mangaluru woman kills kid, hangs self after husband dies in accident

The 36-year-old husband was killed on the spot after he was run over by an SUV on Saturday at 8.50 pm when he was crossing NH-55 at Kuntikana in Mangaluru.

Published: 17th April 2022 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2022 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A woman killed her six-month-old son before taking her own life after she came to know that her husband was killed in a road mishap.

Mangaluru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said Gangadhar B Kammara (36) who was working as a driver with Fire and Emergency Services, Mangaluru, was killed on the spot after he was run over by an SUV on Saturday at 8.50 pm when he was crossing NH-55 at Kuntikana in Mangaluru.

Mangaluru East Traffic Police have registered a case. Meanwhile, after coming to know that her husband has died, Kammara's wife Shruti (30) killed her six-month-old son Abhiram and took her own life at her brother's house in Lingasagur of Raichur district.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mangaluru Suicide Suicide helpline
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp