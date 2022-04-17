Mangaluru woman kills kid, hangs self after husband dies in accident

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A woman killed her six-month-old son before taking her own life after she came to know that her husband was killed in a road mishap.

Mangaluru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said Gangadhar B Kammara (36) who was working as a driver with Fire and Emergency Services, Mangaluru, was killed on the spot after he was run over by an SUV on Saturday at 8.50 pm when he was crossing NH-55 at Kuntikana in Mangaluru.

Mangaluru East Traffic Police have registered a case. Meanwhile, after coming to know that her husband has died, Kammara's wife Shruti (30) killed her six-month-old son Abhiram and took her own life at her brother's house in Lingasagur of Raichur district.

