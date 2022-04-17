Santosh Patil murdered or ended his life, inquiry will reveal: Eshwarappa

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: A day after resigning as minister, KS Eshwarappa said on Saturday that the ongoing inquiry will reveal whether contractor Santosh Patil committed suicide or he was murdered.

Meanwhile, nine seers of different backward class mutts visited Eshwarappa while Peethadhipathi of Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt, Mantralayam, Subudhendra Tirtha Swami spoke to him over phone.

Eshwarappa welcomed the seers including Kaginele Kanaka Guru Peetha seer Niranjananandapuri Swami, Bhovi Guru Peetha seer Immadi Siddarama Swami and Madara Channaiah Guru Peetha pontiff Madara Channaiah Swami, at his his house. The seers felicitated Eshwarappa on the occasion.

Eshwarappa told reporters that a conspiracy has been hatched against him. “Not only me, but my well wishers including seers are suspecting that a conspiracy has been hatched against me,” he said. After the court served Patil a notice based on his petition,

Eshwarappa said that he thought Santosh might have committed suicide. “Considering recent developments I also suspect whether it was a suicide or a murder. Many people also have the same suspicion. I have also requested the CM to make sure that the inquiry is completed as soon as possible,” he said.

When asked about some Veerashaiva Lingayat leaders demanding justice for Santosh, he said he also has sympathy towards the deceased contractor. “Only an inquiry could reveal whether someone used Santosh for their gains,” he said.

When asked about former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi suspecting the involvement of KPCC president DK Shivakumar in the alleged conspiracy, Eshwarappa said, “Only the inquiry has to reveal if Shivakumar was also a part of the conspiracy. I don’t want to make allegations,” he said.