STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Santosh Patil murdered or ended his life, inquiry will reveal: Eshwarappa

When asked about some Veerashaiva Lingayat leaders demanding justice for Santosh, he said he also has sympathy towards the deceased contractor.

Published: 17th April 2022 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2022 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Seers visit ex-minister KS Eshwarappa’s house at Shivamogga | Shimoga Nandan

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: A day after resigning as minister, KS Eshwarappa said on Saturday that the ongoing inquiry will reveal whether contractor Santosh Patil committed suicide or he was murdered.

Meanwhile, nine seers of different backward class mutts visited Eshwarappa while Peethadhipathi of Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt, Mantralayam, Subudhendra Tirtha Swami spoke to him over phone.

Eshwarappa welcomed the seers including Kaginele Kanaka Guru Peetha seer Niranjananandapuri Swami, Bhovi Guru Peetha seer Immadi Siddarama Swami and Madara Channaiah Guru Peetha pontiff Madara Channaiah Swami, at his his house. The seers felicitated Eshwarappa on the occasion.

Eshwarappa told reporters that a conspiracy has been hatched against him. “Not only me, but my well wishers including seers are suspecting that a conspiracy has been hatched against me,” he said. After the court served Patil a notice based on his petition,

Eshwarappa said that he thought Santosh might have committed suicide. “Considering recent developments I also suspect whether it was a suicide or a murder. Many people also have the same suspicion. I have also requested the CM to make sure that the inquiry is completed as soon as possible,” he said.

When asked about some Veerashaiva Lingayat leaders demanding justice for Santosh, he said he also has sympathy towards the deceased contractor. “Only an inquiry could reveal whether someone used Santosh for their gains,” he said.

When asked about former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi suspecting the involvement of KPCC president DK Shivakumar in the alleged conspiracy, Eshwarappa said, “Only the inquiry has to reveal if Shivakumar was also a part of the conspiracy. I don’t want to make allegations,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Santosh Patil KS Eshwarappa suicide
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp