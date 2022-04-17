STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tension in Karnataka's Hubballi after cops arrest youth for posting picture of saffron flag atop mosque

As the inquiry was underway, large numbers of people started gathering in front of the police station demanding action against Hiremath.

Police officials were injured in stone pelting by protesters in Old Hubballi area on late Saturday night. (Photo | D Hemanth)

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Tension prevailed in parts of Old Hubballi after hundreds of protesters gathered demanding action against an arrested youth late Saturday night. 

The protests began after a derogatory post by the accused Abhishek Hiremath went viral on Saturday night. Upon complaining, the police picked up the youth from his residence in Anand Nagar and brought him to the Old Hubballi police station. 

The police said the accused in his post had put up a saffron flag atop a mosque and had posted the same as his status. Many who saw the post objected and brought it to the notice of the police after which the arrest was made. 

The protesters gheraoed the police station and also damaged police vehicles. At least three police officers including an inspector were injured in the incident. Police resorted to dispensing tear gas, firing in the air and caning to disperse the crowd.

As the inquiry was underway, large numbers of people started gathering in front of the police station demanding action against Hiremath. As the agitating group did not move from the police station, the cops resorted to taking action. The situation was soon brought under control. Prohibitory orders are in place in the Old Hubballi area. 

