Congress, corruption are synonymous, says Nadda

Pramodkumar Vaidya By

Express News Service

HOSAPETE: BJP national president JP Nadda launched a scathing attack against Congress, and said that the party is synonymous with corruption. Wherever there is Congress, there will be corruption, he said. Addressing a public rally after the conclusion of the party’s State executive meeting, Nadda said that Congress and corruption are two faces of the same coin.

The Congress leaders speak of joblessness in the country, but they are worried over their unemployment as they have become a fish out of water, without power. However, every data revealed by international rating agencies showed that the country’s economy was on the path of recovery and employment opportunities are there in the manufacturing, automobile, engineering, pharma and health sectors.

He alleged that Congress is in a relationship with associations which back terrorists. Let the party come clean on the Siddaramaiah government withdrawing cases against the members of the PFI, who were behind communal riots.