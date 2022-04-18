STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka in golden period of growth: Nadda

He also appreciated the functioning of the State unit of the party, which has been working to win over 150 seats in the next Assembly election.

Published: 18th April 2022 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2022 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

CM Basavaraj Bommai (right) greets BJP national president JP Nadda | Express

By Pramodkumar Vaidya
Express News Service

HOSAPETE:  BJP National President J P Nadda said that Karnataka was passing through a golden period of development because the double-engine government has taken off with a slew of programmes and projects to bring about transformation in the state and was also leading the nation in implementation.

Nadda recounted how Karnataka has fared well in building roads, laying new railway lines, implementing social security schemes, contributing to the country’s economy and even exports, and said it happened due to the “blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and B S Yediyurappa, and able leadership of chief miniser Basavaraj Bommai”.

He also appreciated the functioning of the State unit of the party, which has been working to win over 150 seats in the next Assembly election.  Nadda said that the lotus should bloom once again in Karnataka, which should bring transformation to all of South India. “We are very lucky to be working as BJP under the leadership of Narendra Modi,” he stated.

‘Be instrument of change’
Nadda asked party workers to become good instruments of change, and bring changes in the life of the poor, underprivileged, women and youth. To become a good instrument of change, one should have a clean mission and vision, he added.  

On the farmers’ issues, Nadda said there were several leaders who proclaimed themselves as architects of famers’ welfare, but did nothing for farmers, and cited the Kissan Samman Ndhi, Fasal Beema Yojana, neam coated urea and several other programmes have ensured empowerment of the farmers.

Nadda said the government has guaranteed insurance against treatment of  severe illness, water tap connections to every household, toilets for every house, direct benefit transfer through financial inclusion and shelter for all homeless. The Garib Kalyana Yojana implemented during the pandemic had been appreciated by the United Nations and several international forums, he said.
 

