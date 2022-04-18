STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Watermelons smashed as Nuggekeri accused get bail  

Four members of Sri Ram Sena, arrested for vandalising a Muslim trader’s shop at Nuggekeri, were granted conditional bail on Saturday. 

Published: 18th April 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2022 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Mallikarjun Hiremath
Express News Service

DHARWAD:  Four members of Sri Ram Sena, arrested for vandalising a Muslim trader’s shop at Nuggekeri, were granted conditional bail on Saturday. Pro-Hindu activists received them outside the central prison by smashing watermelons. The members of the Sena were arrested on April 9 by Dharwad Rural Police. 

Speaking to media persons, one of the accused alleged that the person selling watermelon in Nuggekeri used to spit on the fruits. Sri Ram Sena and other right-wing activists had asked the temple authorities to stop Muslim traders from doing business near the temple. The temple authorities however decided to bar business near the temple premises. 

On April 8, Sena activists went to Nuggekeri temple, and smashed watermelons from the fruit cart belonging to 68-year-old Nabhisab Killedar, who has been selling fruits in the temple premises for the last 15 years. “By smashing watermelons outside the central prison, the activists have symbolically shown that they have done nothing wrong. Such celebrations will add fuel to the ongoing tense situation among communities,” said a social activist from Dharwad.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Ram Sena Vandalism
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Madhya Pradesh Ram Navami violence: First victim is a Muslim youth brutally murdered by miscreants
Owing to the backlog by Kerala, which reported 940 cases on Monday, the country’s Covid tally went up to 2,183 cases in the last 24 hours (File Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS) 
Centre comes down heavily on Kerala for reporting Covid data after gap of five days
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur farmers' killing: SC cancels bail granted to Ashish Mishra
An inside view of Nazri Bagh, or the King Kothi Palace, as seen on Sunday | RVK Rao
Demolition threat looms large over abode of the last Nizam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp