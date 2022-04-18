Watermelons smashed as Nuggekeri accused get bail  

Mallikarjun Hiremath By

Express News Service

DHARWAD: Four members of Sri Ram Sena, arrested for vandalising a Muslim trader’s shop at Nuggekeri, were granted conditional bail on Saturday. Pro-Hindu activists received them outside the central prison by smashing watermelons. The members of the Sena were arrested on April 9 by Dharwad Rural Police.

Speaking to media persons, one of the accused alleged that the person selling watermelon in Nuggekeri used to spit on the fruits. Sri Ram Sena and other right-wing activists had asked the temple authorities to stop Muslim traders from doing business near the temple. The temple authorities however decided to bar business near the temple premises.

On April 8, Sena activists went to Nuggekeri temple, and smashed watermelons from the fruit cart belonging to 68-year-old Nabhisab Killedar, who has been selling fruits in the temple premises for the last 15 years. “By smashing watermelons outside the central prison, the activists have symbolically shown that they have done nothing wrong. Such celebrations will add fuel to the ongoing tense situation among communities,” said a social activist from Dharwad.