STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

BJP govt made Rs 200 crore in SI test scam: Congress

He also alleged that the home minister had had “breakfast” at the home of the accused.

Published: 19th April 2022 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress kept up its onslaught on the BJP government in Karnataka, accusing it of corruption in the appointment of sub-inspectors. Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala on Monday tweeted that the police appointments scam is to the tune of Rs 200 crore. ‘’Bommai Govt should be renamed as “Scam Govt”! A BJP leader & a minister connection is the common link in every scam,’’ he tweeted. “Future of over 70,000 youth candidates in the Police Sub Inspector exam openly sold to ‘paper mafia’.” He also alleged that the home minister had had “breakfast” at the home of the accused.

KPCC Working President Eshwar Khandre said, “There is no point going after ‘small fry’. There are allegations about big names, both officers and politicians being involved in this... The government needs to form a special investigation team under the supervision of a High Court judge. I suspect Divya Hagaragi may not be the kingpin, but others are involved.’’  

Congress leader Priyank Kharge said, “When the issue was raised in the House on multiple occassions, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra gave wishy-washy answers. Action should be taken against those resorting to facilitate malpractice in SI appointment...”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress exam scam BJP Karnataka
India Matters
Arun Shourie’s latest book ‘The Commissioner For Lost Causes’ focuses on his innings as a journalist. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Media is not here merely to report that today is Monday: Arun Shourie
Image used for representational purpose only.
Be cautious with using social media, says ex-ISRO director 
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (File Photo| PTI)
Will Ram Navami processions be taken out in Pakistan, asks Union minister Giriraj Singh
Karnataka govt collects 30% commission from mutts: Seer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp