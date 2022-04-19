BJP govt made Rs 200 crore in SI test scam: Congress

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress kept up its onslaught on the BJP government in Karnataka, accusing it of corruption in the appointment of sub-inspectors. Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala on Monday tweeted that the police appointments scam is to the tune of Rs 200 crore. ‘’Bommai Govt should be renamed as “Scam Govt”! A BJP leader & a minister connection is the common link in every scam,’’ he tweeted. “Future of over 70,000 youth candidates in the Police Sub Inspector exam openly sold to ‘paper mafia’.” He also alleged that the home minister had had “breakfast” at the home of the accused.

KPCC Working President Eshwar Khandre said, “There is no point going after ‘small fry’. There are allegations about big names, both officers and politicians being involved in this... The government needs to form a special investigation team under the supervision of a High Court judge. I suspect Divya Hagaragi may not be the kingpin, but others are involved.’’

Congress leader Priyank Kharge said, “When the issue was raised in the House on multiple occassions, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra gave wishy-washy answers. Action should be taken against those resorting to facilitate malpractice in SI appointment...”