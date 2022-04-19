Bommai hints at Karnataka Cabinet revamp, top brass to meet

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party state executive committee meeting at Hosapete in Vijayanagara district, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday hinted at changes in his Cabinet.The executive committee meeting was attended by BJP national president JP Nadda. Speaking to the media, Bommai said a special meeting will be convened by top BJP leaders in Delhi thereafter which he is likely to visit the national capital.

Asked whether it will be an expansion or reshuffle, he said it will be decided in Delhi after a meeting with the high command. Nadda, who was in Karnataka to attend the executive committee meeting, had addressed BJP workers on Sunday and had set a target of winning at least 150 seats in 2023 Assembly polls.

“Nadda ji has said that after going to Delhi, he will hold a special meeting regarding Karnataka and will inform, and asked me to come to Delhi thereafter,” Bommai added. Bommai is expected to visit Delhi this weekend or early next week.

Bommai had met Nadda in Delhi earlier this month where he reportedly discussed changes in the Karnataka Cabinet. On Sunday too, Bommai and Nadda held one-to-one interaction.

Currently, of the 34 berths in Bommai’s Cabinet, including the post of CM, five are vacant with the recent resignation of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa. BJP sources said that with just a year left for the Assembly polls, the BJP needs “a stronger team to fight the elections and new ministers need time to work in their departments assigned to them.” On the recent violence in Hubballi, Bommai said that arrests have been made. “Investigation is on and the guilty will be punished,” he added.