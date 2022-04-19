STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Bommai hints at Karnataka Cabinet revamp, top brass to meet

High command to hold special meeting, CM to visit Delhi later

Published: 19th April 2022 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

CM Basavaraj Bommai arrives at Vidhana Soudha to chair the cabinet meeting on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party state executive committee meeting at Hosapete in Vijayanagara district, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday hinted at changes in his Cabinet.The executive committee meeting was attended by BJP national president JP Nadda. Speaking to the media, Bommai said a special meeting will be convened by top BJP leaders in Delhi thereafter which he is likely to visit the national capital.

Asked whether it will be an expansion or reshuffle, he said it will be decided in Delhi after a meeting with the high command. Nadda, who was in Karnataka to attend the executive committee meeting, had addressed BJP workers on Sunday and had set a target of winning at least 150 seats in 2023 Assembly polls. 

“Nadda ji has said that after going to Delhi, he will hold a special meeting regarding Karnataka and will inform, and asked me to come to Delhi thereafter,” Bommai added. Bommai is expected to visit Delhi this weekend or early next week.

Bommai had met Nadda in Delhi earlier this month where he reportedly discussed changes in the Karnataka Cabinet. On Sunday too, Bommai and Nadda held one-to-one interaction. 

Currently, of the 34 berths in Bommai’s Cabinet, including the post of CM, five are vacant with the recent resignation of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa.  BJP sources said that with just a year left for the Assembly polls, the BJP needs “a stronger team to fight the elections and new ministers need time to work in their departments assigned to them.” On the recent violence in Hubballi, Bommai said that arrests have been made. “Investigation is on and the guilty will be punished,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai BJP Karnataka Cabinet
India Matters
Arun Shourie’s latest book ‘The Commissioner For Lost Causes’ focuses on his innings as a journalist. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Media is not here merely to report that today is Monday: Arun Shourie
Image used for representational purpose only.
Be cautious with using social media, says ex-ISRO director 
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (File Photo| PTI)
Will Ram Navami processions be taken out in Pakistan, asks Union minister Giriraj Singh
Karnataka govt collects 30% commission from mutts: Seer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp