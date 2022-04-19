STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Free Clinic on Wheels' initiative in Bangalore by Parikrama-Indiassetz 

The Prana Mobile Units will serve underprivileged communities in Bengaluru, spanning 110 slums and covering a population of 20000.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Parikrma Humanity Foundation and Indiassetz have come together to launch the ‘Prana – Clinic on Wheels’ initiative – Primary Roaming Augmented Neo-Medical Aid. The mobile unit will serve as a Mobile ICU Oxygen Support unit with 4 beds that will provide emergency support to a critical patient by providing doctors consultation on call, Mobile vaccination administrator too.  

The Prana Mobile Units will serve underprivileged communities in Bengaluru, spanning 110 slums and covering a population of 20000. The mobile unit can be docked at any pre-arranged docking point that is closer to a catchment of critical patients. Once the purpose is fulfilled, it can be driven to another docking station where there is a need. We can create as many such units as is the demand.

Shukla Bose Founder & CEO of Parikrama Foundation said, “Bengaluru with a population of 1.3 crores approximately has close to 10 lakh living in slums and needs 1000 such vehicles but our target is to reach 100 mobile clinics first.”

Shivam Sinha Founder & CEO Indiassetz said, “We were touched by the work Parikrama Foundation is doing for the needy and downtrodden especially for children's education and their families. By associating with them the purpose of our lives has grown stronger and we shall walk that extra mile to support the needy”.

