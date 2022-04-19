STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Friend tries to extort, threaten HIV positive woman in Karnataka; FIR filed

The accused allegedly started demanding money from the victim after she shared her HIV status with him.

Published: 19th April 2022 02:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 02:03 PM   |  A+A-

FIR, First Information Report

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By IANS

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Police have lodged an FIR against a man for blackmailing his female friend and threatening to expose her HIV positive status and extorting money from her, police said on Tuesday.

The 42-year-old victim had lodged a complaint with the HSR Layout police station in Bengaluru following which the police have launched a hunt for accused K. Arun Kumar. According to police, the victim came to know about the accused while working with social organisations rendering service in the society.

She met him in 2020 and became good friends with him. The accused allegedly started demanding money from the victim after she shared her HIV status with him. He started blackmailing and even extorted her gold chain worth Rs 2.8 lakh.

The accused further informed her close relatives about her HIV status causing severe mental trauma. When she questioned him, he allegedly barged inside her home and beat her up. The victim told police that he had even threatened to make her homeless and rape her daughter.

The police have booked the accused under HIV and AIDS (Prevention and Control) Act, 2017, IPC Sections 355 for assaulting to dishonour a person, 384 for extortion, 504 for breaching peace intentionally and 506 for criminal intimidation. Further investigation is on.

