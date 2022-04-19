STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hubballi violence: 15 more arrested  

The Hubballi police on Monday arrested 15 more people in connection with the stone pelting reported at Old Hubballi police station on Saturday night.

Published: 19th April 2022 05:56 AM

The police have so far arrested 103 people in connection with the Hubballi violence | D Hemanth 

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The Hubballi police on Monday arrested 15 more people in connection with the stone pelting reported at Old Hubballi police station on Saturday night. The police have so far arrested 103 people and all the accused have been remanded in  judicial custody for 14 days.

Karnataka State Reserve Police platoons and police forces from neighbouring districts have been deployed to maintain law and order in city. A day after the violence in the Old Hubballi area, the city remained calm on Monday, but prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC will continue till April 20.

Meanwhile, the family members of the accused visited the court and demanded the release of their kin. They also alleged that the police had arrested innocent youths. The court also sent Abhishek Hiremath to judicial custody till April 30. The violence broke out after Hiremath’s derogatory post on social media. His advocate Sanjeev Badaskar said that they have filed bail plea and the court will be hearing it on Tuesday.

“We will also seek court permission to allow Abhishek to write his exams,” he said. On Monday, a Congress delegation  visited the Old Hubballi police station and the hospital where the injured police are being treated. MLA Prasad Abbayya, MLC Saleem Ahmed, former minister A M Hindasgeri and others visited the violence hit area and the hospital. 

