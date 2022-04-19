Indira Canteens to be moved to reach more people 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In order to ensure that more people benefit from Indira Canteens, the State government has decided to conduct a survey on the locations of the canteens, and shift them from non-crowded places to crowded spots. The cabinet on Monday approved a study by the Urban Development Department.

Law Minister JC Madhuswamy told reporters that they have called for the study wherever there is a need to change the location of Indira Canteens. “There are canteens in non-crowded places which can be shifted to the nearest location where there is a bus stand or any other crowded place. We want this to reach and help people,” he said.

The minister also said that at some places, Indira Canteen authorities sought help from the government, and therefore, want to ensure it reaches more people. Stressing on the iron ore export policy in Karnataka, Madhuswamy said the government has decided to continue with the existing policy. In 2013, the Supreme Court had instructed not to export iron ore. In 2021 too, it was discussed and decided not to export iron ore as it could lead to scams, and give Karnataka a bad name. If iron needs to be exported, it can be done in the form of pellets, he added.

The Union government has also backed the State government’s stand on export of iron ore. The case is coming up in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, and the court has sought the Karnataka government’s stand in the form of an affidavit.

On the proposed elevated corridor in Koramangala, the State government has cancelled the tender of bidder Simplex Infrastructure, which was to construct the corridor near Sony World junction but did not start work. A new tender will be called, he added. The Cabinet also decided to amend the Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishments (Amendment) Act. At present, there are many FIRs filed by depositors. “We are clubbing it under one case,” he said.