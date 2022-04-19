Karnataka govt clears investment proposals worth Rs 11k crore

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State High-Level Clearance Committee (SHLCC) chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday cleared 10 projects with an estimated investment of Rs 11,495 crores and employment potential for 46,984 persons.

The projects cleared by the SHLCC include the JSW Renewable Energy (Vijaynagar) Ltd’s “closed-loop pumped storage projects to generate 130 MW hydro power,” worth Rs 679.51 crore at Vijayanagar in Ballari district, a Lithium-ion cell production facility by Nsure Reliable Power Solutions Private Ltd at a cost of Rs 1,050 crore at Rampura village in Kolar, Li-ion cells Modules and Pack by Exide Energy Solutions Ltd, Kolkata, at Defence and Aerospace Park in Bengaluru Rural with an investment of Rs 6,002 crore and a project worth Rs 530 crore by the Mumbai-based data centre provider Web Werks India Private Ltd.

The committee also cleared Tetrarch Developers Ltd, Bengaluru, “mutli-sector industrial park, aerospace, defence, data centres, electronics, hi-tech, logistics, housing and other social infrastructure activities” at Defence and Aerospace Park, Devanahalli, Bengaluru Rural, with an investment of Rs 2,231 crore and with a potential to general employment to 45,000 people.

Also, JK Cements Works, Bagalkot, with an investment of Rs 242.89 crore, ACC Limited, Kalaburgi, with an investment of Rs 471 crore, Goodrich Aerospace Services Private Ltd’s “aircraft seats, passenger restraint system, aircraft evacuation system” with an investment of Rs 280 crore and CV Projects Private Ltd’s infrastructure for IT SEZ with an investment of Rs 9 crore were cleared by the committee.

Addressing the officials at the meeting, Bommai said sub-contract and contract periods should not be extended beyond limits. He instructed drafting of clear rules for the purpose. “There are many industries that have not utilised the lands allocated to them 10-20 years ago. We are facing a situation where we are not being able to allocate it to other industries,” Bommai said.