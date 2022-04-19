STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No innocent person held over Hubballi violence: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said no one involved in the violence will be spared and the government will ensure that they are punished.

Published: 19th April 2022 01:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 01:54 PM

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday dismissed the allegations that innocent people are being held in connection with the Hubballi violence and said arrests were made based on evidence.

"No innocent person has been arrested. Based on evidences, people have been arrested," Bommai told reporters at Menase helipad in the temple town of Sringeri.

The Chief Minister said no one involved in the violence will be spared and the government will ensure that they are punished.

"Those who take law into their hands will face action. Attacking a police station is an unpardonable act," Bommai said.

He was replying to a query on opposition parties' apprehensions that innocent people are being framed in the Hubballi incident.

Regarding the Congress party's allegation that there was ‘Ravana Rajya' instead of ‘Rama Rajya', Bommai said what common people say is important and not the opposition parties.

"We cannot expect anything better from the opposition," the Chief Minister said.

A large number of Muslim people on Saturday midnight went on a rampage over a social media post showing a saffron flag placed on a mosque in the Old Town of Hubballi.

Police have so far arrested 89 people while four persons named in the FIR are still at large.

The 89 people appeared before court via video-conference on Monday.

Regarding civil contractor Santosh Patil's suicide case, Bommai said the investigation is going on and he did not wish to comment on it regularly.

Bommai refuted the charge that he was not taking strong decisions and said he has ordered a detailed probe in the contractor's death case, Hubballi violence and the irregularities in sub-inspector recruitment tests.

Senior BJP MLA KS Eshwarappa resigned last Thursday as Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister after Patil allegedly died by suicide in an Udupi hotel accusing the minister of demanding 40 per cent commission on a public work in Hindalga village of Belagavi district last year.

