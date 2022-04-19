Second year PUC exams to take place between April 22 and May 18 in Karnataka

Shilpa P By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The PU Board is all set to hold the second year PUC exams from April 22 till May 18. As many as 6,84,255 students including 600519 regular students, 61,808 repeaters, 21,928 private students and 2212 physically challenged children have enrolled for the exams.

Primary and secondary education minister B C Nagesh said that the exams will be held in 5241 centres including 1231 government PU colleges, 797 aided, 3040 unaided, 159 composite and 14 corporation PU colleges between 10.15 am and 1.30 pm. The highest number of centres (83) are in Bengaluru South district and the lowest (13) in Ramanagar district. Like every year, the highest number (58836) of students have enrolled from Bengaluru South and lowest number from Kodagu district. As many as 3,46,936 boys and 3,37,319 girls are appearing for the exams. There have been almost equal number of students appearing for the exams in all three faculties including 2,45,519 in commerce, 2,28,167 in arts and 2,10,569 in science category.

Also 2212 physically challenged students are appearing for the exams including 683 with locomotor impairment, 377 with hearing impairment, 371 with learning disability, 355 with visual impairment (blindness), 55 with visual impairment (low vision), 128 with mental retardation, 103 with multiple disability, 48 with speech impairment, 18 with celebral palsy and 74 with autism. Special arrangements will be made to cater to their needs. Valuation will be done in 81 centres, with new valuation centres being started in Tumkur, Hassan and Bellary districts, minister Nagesh said.

He added that six meetings are being held with officers of the education department and others at various levels since March 26. CCTV cameras are being installed at the offices of all deputy commissioners, from where the examination papers will be dispatched to different centres. The entire proceedings will be completely recorded to ensure there is no leakage of question papers. In case there is any leakage, a method has been devised to change the question papers immediately, said Nagesh. Mobile phones are banned for all students, while invigilators can carry a phone without camera, he said.

He said that as many as 2152 special squads, 858 taluk squads and 64 district squads will be deputed. In case of any leakage of question paper or any person involved in malpractice in exams, deputy commissioners and superintendents of police of the respective districts are being directed to take suitable measures under section 107 and 110 of CRPC 1973, he said.

He said that the revised timetable issued on 6 April should be followed. Students appearing for exams can travel freely in KSRTC buses on exam days by showing their hall tickets. The SOP of the technical advisory committee related to Covid released by the health department must be followed. Police department will provide adequate security to exam centres. As usual, prohibitory orders under section 144 of CRPC will be in place for a distance of 200 metres around each exam centre, minister Nagesh said.

“I appeal to students to take exams in a relaxed and cool manner. Pattern of question papers of main exams will be like that of preparatory exams and model papers. It will be student friendly exam like SSLC exams. Face exams courageously. Don’t have any sort of fear. We have prepared students for eight months. So I also appeal parents too to not let children feel worried and instead encourage and instill strength in them,” added Nagesh.

For any exam related query, second PU students can contact this helpline: 080 23080864