Strong Home Minister needed in Karnataka, should advertise in media: Yatnal

When questioned whether the party high command will drop senior ministers from the Cabinet, Yatnal said he was not aware of any such decision.  

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: BJP leader and Vijayapura City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal took a dig at Home Minister Araga Jnanendra saying “the current law and order situation in Karnataka demands an able home minister.”

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Yatnal said, “An advertisement should be given in newspapers that the post of Home Minister of Karnataka is vacant. The current Home Minister seems to have a soft corner on the latest riots in the state.”

“Violence is breaking out in those places where the law and order situation is weak. There is a need for a strong Home Minister for the state,” Yatnal said.  

On the much-awaited Cabinet expansion, Yatnal said, “Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that he will fill the vacant berths at the earliest. It was also discussed in the recent executive committee meeting. Cabinet expansion is likely to happen in the last week of April.” 

When questioned whether the party high command will drop senior ministers from the Cabinet, Yatnal said he was not aware of any such decision.  

