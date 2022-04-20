STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CID intensifies probe into PSI exam scandal

CID has formed multiple teams to conduct the probe.

By Ramkrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is probing allegations of manipulation of answer sheets in the PSI recruitment entrance test at an educational institution here on October 3 last year, has speeded up the investigation. Sources told TNIE, “CET results for the recruitment of 545 PSI posts were announced and later withheld after the controversy erupted over allegations of manipulation. The CET for 402 PSIs (Civil) posts which was due in January is held up, as it cannot take place until the ongoing probe is over.”

CID has formed multiple teams to conduct the probe. The sleuths got some evidence of manipulation of answer sheets at Jnana Ganga Educational Institutions in Kalaburagi, which was one of the examination centres. Another CID team has issued notices to all the 545 successful candidates who were selected in the exam, and asked them to appear before it on Wednesday. The results have been withheld since the malpractice surfaced.

CID personnel, who arrested six people here in connection with the scandal, have been grilling them intensely as their police custody ends on Wednesday. The court has allowed the investigators to interrogate the accused only from 11 am to 5 pm.  CID has finished interrogating the three women accused — Suma, Siddamma and Savitri, who are employees of Jnana Ganga Institutions and were supervisors during the exam. The questioning of three candidates, Arun Patil of Halsultanpur in Kalaburagi taluk, Chetan Nandgaon of Aland and Praveenkumar K of Raichur, is pending. It is learnt that CID may not seek the extension of custody of the three women, but may want a longer custody for the others. So far, eight have been arrested in the case.

CID suspects that BJP leader Divya Hagaragi, the prime accused and secretary of Jnana Ganga institutions, could be hiding in Maharashtra.  Her husband Rajesh Hagaragi, who is the president of the institution, has already been arrested.

Cops issue notice to selected candidates

BENGALURU: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) police have reportedly issued notices to around 50 candidates who have been selected in the provisional list. It is said that these candidates have been summoned for questioning to get more information about the case and to confirm whether any individual indulged in malpractice.

The candidates have been asked to appear before the investigation officer for enquiry on Wednesday. The police have asked them to bring the original hall ticket and the candidate’s copy of the OME sheet while appearing for enquiry. It is said that there are possibilities that more number of selected candidates may be subjected to questioning as part of the probe.

