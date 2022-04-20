STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka cabinet gives nod to name Shivamogga airport after former CM Yediyurappa

The decision would be sent to the Union Civil Aviation ministry for approval, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Published: 20th April 2022 08:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 08:16 PM

Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The Karnataka cabinet has decided to name the Shivamogga airport after former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. The decision would be sent to the Union Civil Aviation ministry for approval, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Talking to mediapersons after visiting the site of the airport at Sogane village on Wednesday evening, Bommai said once it is approved, the government would issue the order to name the airport after Yediyurappa before the commencement of operations.

Bommai said the Shivamogga airport now comes under the Udaan scheme, with the next step being to get clearance from the Airports Authority of India. Once this is done, night landing facility would also be provided, he said.

Before the inauguration in December, all the work on it would be completed and it would be an international level airport, he added.

