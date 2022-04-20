STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lingayat seer to restart quota agitation for ‘2A’ tag

The Panchamsalis and their affiliate groups overwhelmingly supported the BJP in the previous elections.

BENGALURU: Throngs of supporters have started pouring into the Kudalasangama ashram, with pontiff Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swamiji calling for another agitation for the backward ‘2A’ tag, starting Thursday. The Bhratiya Janata Party government in Karnataka, meanwhile, watches the preparations with unease. It may be recalled that this is their fifth phase of agitation for the ‘2A’ backward reservation tag, where the Panchamsalis and their affiliates, like the Gowda Lingayats, Malai Gowdas, Deeksha Lingayats and others who are an “influential group” in at least 100-plus constituencies across the state, will begin 
an agitation.

They will agitate at Kudalasangama over the next two or three weeks, where they will seek “divine Intervention” through prayers.During the two-week agitation, groups of agitators will come to Kudalasangama from different parts of the state. In the first week of May, they will carry the agitation to districts and taluks, explained Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swamiji, adding that it could lead to the spread of disaffection against the government.

While Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has sought more time, the Panchamsali leaders have said that all deadlines are over. All Panchamsali MLAs, MLCs and important leaders of the community are expected to participate in this round of  protest. Meanwhile, BJP MLC and party general secretary Ravikumar said, “We will take up this issue at an appropriate time.”

