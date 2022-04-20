Man shoots fellow moviegoer amidst 'KGF' screening in Karnataka's Haveri

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

HAVERI: A 27-year-old man was injured after he was shot twice by an unknown person at Rajashree movie theatre in Karnataka's Haveri during a screening of 'KGF: Chapter 2'. The theatre is in Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's home constituency Shiggaon of the Haveri district.

The injured person has been shifted to KIMS hospital for treatment.

According to Shiggaon police the injured, Vasanthkumar Shivapur of Mugali village, came to the theatre with his friends to watch the movie. When he put his legs on the front seat, that person began an argument with him and he left the theatre. After a few minutes, he returned with a pistol and fired at Vasanthkumar.

"The injured person had no enmity with others. On Tuesday after working in agriculture fields, the victim came to a night show with his friends as he was a huge fan of actor Yash. The shooter is absconding and efforts are being made to catch him. List of licensed gun holders is also being checked," police said.

The eyewitnesses said the accused fired three rounds, one in the air and two on the stomach of the victim. After the first round was fired, people in the theatre including Vasanthkumar's friends ran outside. The police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured person to the hospital for treatment.

Haveri superintendent of police Hanumantharaya said they have formed two teams to investigate and nab the accused. After detaining the suspected person they will reveal further details. "Injured person is under treatment at KIMS hospital and out of danger," the officer said.