Quran will be part of moral education: BC Nagesh

Moral science will be part of the curriculum in schools from this academic year, and it will not be restricted to one particular religion.

Published: 20th April 2022 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh (Photo| Twitter)

By Shilpa P
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Moral science will be part of the curriculum in schools from this academic year, and it will not be restricted to one particular religion. The essence of all religions, including from Panchatantra, Ramayana, Mahabharatha, Bhagavad Gita, Quran and others, will be part of moral studies. A committee will decide the curriculum and there will be no exams for the subject, said Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh said here on Tuesday.

“Though there is no demand from madrasas or the minority community, parents have asked us to provide regular education to madrasa students, like in other schools, so that they can compete with other children, take professional courses and competitive exams,” he said.

Preparatory classes, Kalika Chetharike that will focus on teaching students through song and dance, will begin on May 16 to improve the quality of learning among children which dropped during the pandemic. Regular classes will begin on June 1 and students will have less homework as per NEP, Nagesh added. Model schools will be set up by merging multiple schools in a village or village panchayat to improve the quality of education.

There are 2,300 such schools in the state and some of them have already started functioning in Ramanagar district, he said. On providing stitched uniforms to government school students, he said the karnataka High Court has directed the government to give at least the second set stitched. After calling for tenders, the price has reduced to Rs 182 per uniform, the minister said.

