Will clear pending bills worth Rs 4k crore: PWD Minister CC Patil

The Bengaluru-Mysuru 119km Expressway project is likely to be completed by the end of 2022, the minister added.

Published: 20th April 2022 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Public Works Department Minister CC Patil on Tuesday promised that the government will clear pending bills of works worth Rs 4,000 crore immented by contractors, following work orders issued to take them up. “My predecessors had given work orders, ceding to the pressure of party workers which resulted in pending bills, but we have been clearing them,” he stated, while briefing the press on his department’s progress.

The department has been successfully developing roads at an estimated cost of Rs 2,500 crore, and the tender process has been completed for road works worth Rs 2,500 crore more, he said, adding that a scientific remedy has been planned for at least 70 accident-prone spots.

As many as 1,335 foot over bridges will be constructed in the coastal and Malnad regions at an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore, and bridges which were destroyed by floods across the state, will be reconstructed at a cost of Rs 610 crore, he added.

On the Peenya flyover issue, the minister clarified that the issue was brought to the notice of the Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, and the NHAI would take up a probe into why it was not useful for heavy vehicles. The Bengaluru-Mysuru 119km Expressway project is likely to be completed by the end of 2022, the minister added.

