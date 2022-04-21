CID gets evidence of Kalaburagi school manipulating PSI test answer sheets

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The CID, which is investigating the PSI recruitment entrance test scam, has got evidence that the answer scripts were manipulated in the test that was held on October 3 at Jnana Ganga English Medium School, which was one of the examination centres. But CID sleuths are still clueless about the identity of the kingpins, who received money from the candidates for upticking scores in their answer sheets and the results.

CID sources told TNIE that the police custody of the employees of Jnana Ganga School -- Suma, Siddamma and Savitri, who were supervisors for the entrance test -- and that of the candidates -- Arun Patil, Chetan Nandgaon and Praveen Kumar -- ended on Wednesday. They were produced before the court and as the CID did not seek the extension of their custody, they were sent to judicial custody.

The CID may seek the police custody of the three candidates three days later as their interrogation is not over yet. The three accused employees of the school reportedly told the investigators that the school management gave Rs 4,000 each to all the employees at the school as the entrance test went off smoothly and that the employees helped in manipulating the answer papers. The CID team has also found that Arun Patil was an ABVP leader.

The police first arrested Veeresh, a candidate and son of a head constable attached to Sedam police station. Suspicions arose as he secured 100 per cent marks, though he had solved only 21 questions. Based on his information, the police arrested the three employees of the school and the three other candidates. Jnana Ganga Institute president Rajesh Hagaragi, who is the husband of Divya -- a local BJP leader, was arrested on Sunday evening. Divya and school headmaster Kashinath are absconding for the last 10 days.