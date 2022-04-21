STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Coal in Karnataka can last only 2-3 days

As many parts of the country are reeling under power crises, Karnataka too has coal stocks that will last only for the next two to three days.

Published: 21st April 2022 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2022 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Coal mine, Coal miners, Mine workers, Labourers, Electricity, Mine fields

Representational image. (Photo | AP)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many parts of the country are reeling under power crises, Karnataka too has coal stocks that will last only for the next two to three days. The state has been spared the severity as it was blessed with bountiful showers over the last few days reducing the burden on the grid.

Energy Department officials told TNIE, “Every day, we are getting 15 rakes of coal. But it is better as we used to get 11 rakes earlier. We are hand-to-mouth as far as the coal situation is concerned, but we are in a better position as we have renewable energy and the weather is good. The rains have been a blessing for us.” 

Power Minister Sunil Kumar said the daily average coal supply is improving, while the average peak demand is 10,400 MW.  “It has been raining over the last few days and the power demand for irrigation pump sets in agricultural fields has come down. This has also brought down power generation at Ballari and Raichur thermal units,” the minister added.   

‘People must be cautious in utilising power’

Additional Chief Secretary, Energy Department, G Kumar Naik said the thrust is now on storing energy so that the state can overcome any difficult power situation. “We have passed our peak load demand because of the rain. During the day, solar and wind resources are generating energy. All these factors are stabilising the demand and supply. People, however, must still be cautious in utilising power,” he added.

According to the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited, the Raichur Thermal Power Plant with an installed capacity of 1,720 MW is generating 486 MW. The Ballari Thermal Power plant is generating 855 MW of the installed capacity of 1,700 MW. Yeramarus thermal plant is generating 851 MW against the capacity of 1,600 MW.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka coal
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp