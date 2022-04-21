STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DK Shivakumar tears into BJP over Hubballi communal riots

KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Wednesday hit out at senior BJP leaders for blaming Congress leaders of being involved in the violence that broke out in Hubballi last week.

Published: 21st April 2022 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2022 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Congress Chief D K Shivakumar

DK Shivakumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Wednesday hit out at senior BJP leaders for blaming Congress leaders of being involved in the violence that broke out in Hubballi last week.

“Many senior BJP leaders, including former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Union Ministers and MPs are making allegations against Congress leaders. If that is the case, let them make arrests. Why they have not made any arrests?” he thundered. Shivakumar said the police had sought help from the Congress district unit president to bring the situation under control. The Congress leader had gone there and had climbed on a police vehicle to appeal to the protesters to maintain peace, he said.

“He too suffered injuries in stone pelting,” he added. He accused the State Government of failing to stop moral policing in Karnataka and hurting the sentiments of Minorities. Shivakumar also urged the government to respond to seers’ allegations of the government demanding a commission to release grants to mutts. 

Comments

