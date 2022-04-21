Man-animal conflicts may rise as more tigers will roar in forest fringes: WII

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the tiger country is getting ready to take pride once again with the the rise in big cat numbers, researchers from the Wildlife Institute of India warned that this rise in numbers could lead to an increase in tiger-human conflicts. They pointed out that camera trap and tiger assessment preliminary findings show that areas housing tigers may increase by another 5,000-10,000 sqkm. But this is not enough to support the present tiger population, they warned.

A senior WII researcher told TNIE that the tiger area cannot increase beyond 90,000 sqkm and a maximum of 10,000 sqkm may be added to the list. “The camera trap assessment has shown tiger presence beyond forest areas. We are asking all states with a healthy tiger population to prepare a man-animal conflict and tiger mitigation plan. This will be compiled and released with the upcoming tiger census report,” he said.

The problem is severe in Karnataka as tiger population is already spilling out of areas like Bandipur and Nagarhole Tiger Reserves.

“Even as Karnataka is in the race to get back its No. 1 position in tiger population, the plan to ensure protection and reduced conflicts is limited. All tigers straying out cannot be captured and housed in rescue centres. The state government says buffer zones cannot be increased and relocation of villagers is not possible, then what is the solution,” wondered a senior National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) official.

Reserve No of images

Nagarahole 10,30,156

Bhadra 3,33,058

BRT 4,28,519

Kali 3,15,382

Total, except Bandipur 21,07,115