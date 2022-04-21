STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Man-animal conflicts may rise as more tigers will roar in forest fringes: WII

Researchers say areas housing tigers may increase by another 5K-10K sqkm

Published: 21st April 2022 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2022 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the tiger country is getting ready to take pride once again with the the rise in big cat numbers, researchers from the Wildlife Institute of India warned that this rise in numbers could lead to an increase in tiger-human conflicts. They pointed out that camera trap and tiger assessment preliminary findings show that areas housing tigers may increase by another 5,000-10,000 sqkm. But this is not enough to support the present tiger population, they warned.

A senior WII researcher told TNIE that the tiger area cannot increase beyond 90,000 sqkm and a maximum of 10,000 sqkm may be added to the list. “The camera trap assessment has shown tiger presence beyond forest areas. We are asking all states with a healthy tiger population to prepare a man-animal conflict and tiger mitigation plan. This will be compiled and released with the upcoming tiger census report,” he said.
The problem is severe in Karnataka as tiger population is already spilling out of areas like Bandipur and Nagarhole Tiger Reserves.

“Even as Karnataka is in the race to get back its No. 1 position in tiger population, the plan to ensure protection and reduced conflicts is limited. All tigers straying out cannot be captured and housed in rescue centres. The state government says buffer zones cannot be increased and relocation of villagers is not possible, then what is the solution,” wondered a senior National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) official.

Reserve     No of images
Nagarahole     10,30,156 
Bhadra    3,33,058 
BRT     4,28,519 
Kali     3,15,382 
Total, except Bandipur    21,07,115

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wildlife Institute of India tigers Man-Animal Conflict
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp