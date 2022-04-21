Moily bats for Prashant Kishor, says Congress must make him its Karnataka poll strategist

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily has strongly rallied behind political strategist Prashant Kishor stating that the Congress should appoint him as its “political strategist” in Karnataka ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections. Kishor should also be made the party’s political strategist for all the seven states which will go to polls in 2022-2023, Moily told the media here on Wednesday.

Moily said that several Congress leaders, including him, want Kishor to join the party and develop strategies instead of working merely as a political strategist outside the party. “I am impressed by his political strategies. I have met Kishor thrice in recent times and I am convinced with his strategies,” the former Union Minister added.

The Congress should take Kishor into confidence and trust his plans and strategies to achieve success in the ensuing elections, the former chief minister said, adding that the former had worked for several political parties in West Bengal, Bihar, Punjab, etc as a strategist but never joined any political outfit. “His effective planning helped Narendra Modi become Prime Minister in 2014,” said Moily.