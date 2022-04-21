Official fails to ‘trace’ BSY to serve court summons

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s legal challenges are far from over. On Wednesday, the official attached to the Special Court for the trial of cases against MPs and MLAs reported to the court that he could not serve the summons to Yediyurappa, an accused in a land denotification case of 2012.

The official told the court that he visited Yediyurappa’s residence on April 8, 13 and 16 and was unable to serve the summons. He was informed that Yediyurappa was busy touring the state. Why the court process server, as the official is called, did not contact Yediyurappa over phone is a mystery.

Yediyurappa has been seeking a hearing in the Supreme Court to stay the summons issued to him by the trial court in the Bellandur denotification case for the last two weeks, but has not succeeded.

Yediyurappa,accused No. 2, was asked by the trial court to appear before it on April 19 in the case filed under Sec 13 (1)(d) (criminal misconduct) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. On Yediyurappa approaching the Supreme Court directly, legal experts said he had gone before the High Court seeking quashing of proceedings in 2019, but it was dismissed in 2020.