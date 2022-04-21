Recruitment scam: CID cops quiz 45 candidates

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The sleuths of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probing the irregularities in the recruitment of 545 police sub-inspectors questioned 45 candidates selected in the provisional list and verified documents.

The CID police had issued notices to 50 candidates on Tuesday, asking them to appear for an inquiry on Wednesday. Sources said that 45 candidates among the 50 summoned turned up and they were questioned briefly. “The purpose of summoning them was to verify the OMR sheets.

The candidates’ copy of the OMR sheet was verified with the OMR sheets received for evaluation. Both were matched to check whether there were any discrepancies,” an official said. The official added that all selected candidates will be summoned for inquiry in batches of 50 each.

Further, he added that the hunt for the absconding accused in the case was in full swing and information was being gathered to trace them. The CID sleuths have so far arrested eight persons, while Divya Hagaragi, the former district president of BJP Mahila Morcha in Kalaburagi, who has allegedly played a key role in the scam, and others are still at large. ENS