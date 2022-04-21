STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

With KSE out, Siddaramaiah gains stature as Kuruba leader before 2023 Karnataka polls

Community supported Cong leader in 2013 in the run-up to polls

Published: 21st April 2022 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2022 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Devaraj B Hirehalli 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With former RDPR Minister KS Eshwarappa being pushed to the political wings -- for the time being, as his supporters claim — the Congress and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah will do their best to win over the Kuruba community and ensure its support in the 2023 election. The community had supported Siddaramaiah in 2013, catapulting him to the Chief Minister’s post.

Siddaramaiah is likely to be the centre of attraction at the Kuruba community convention, slated to be held in Tumakuru on May 28. Kemparaju, leader of the Kanaka Sene, the youth wing of the community, confirmed that the convention has been fixed, and Siddaramaiah has given the dates. But he maintained that it was fixed well before the resignation of K S Eshwarappa.

The event, coming ahead of the 2023 assembly polls, is likely to set the ball rolling for both the Congress and Siddaramaiah to claim the support of the Kurubas. The community is politically influential, next only to the Veerashaiva-Lingayats and Vokkaligas in Karnataka.

The ruling BJP has no other frontline ‘original’ Kuruba leader, except for turncoats such as Byrati Basavaraj, SR Vishwanath and MTB Nagaraj, to project them as community leaders. In fact, Eshwarappa, who had traction in the community, had also tried to attract the ‘Ahinda’ — acronym for Backward classes and Dalits — by launching the ‘Sangolli Rayanna Brigade’ in 2011-12.

However, he did not take it forward, following Amit Shah’s advice, and apprehension that it would affect the BJP adversely. Now, with Eshwarappa having no power in his hands, Siddaramaiah has the opportunity to make a strong case for himself as the supreme leader of Kurubas once again.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KS Eshwarappa Kuruba Siddaramaiah Karnataka elections Karnataka assembly polls
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp