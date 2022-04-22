Bommai defends CID probe into PSI recruitment scam

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday defended a probe by the CID into the PSI recruitment scam. “Both the State Government and CID are maintaining transparency in the ongoing probe,” he added.

Addressing the media in Kalaburagi where he is to attend the two-day divisional level BJP convention, Bommai said, “Soon after discrepancies were noticed in CET for PSI posts, the State Government ordered for a CID Probe.

The probe began after registering an FIR against an educational institution belonging to a BJP member. If we were biased, how could the CID file FIR against that particular institution?”

The president of the institution, some of the employees and candidates who appeared for the exams at that centre have already been arrested by the CID. On re-exams for PSI recruitment, Bommai said a decision will be taken soon after the CID submits its interim report.