Ensure loudspeaker rules are enforced: CT Ravi to officials

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP General Secretary CT Ravi on Thursday said that the State Government must ensure that the rules prohibiting the use of loudspeakers from 10 pm to 6 am without permission are strictly implemented.

Speaking to the media, Ravi said it is the responsibility of the officials to ensure that stipulated decibel levels are maintained and no one violates the rules that prohibit use of loudspeakers from 10 pm to 6 am without permission. The government must ensure that the officials enforce these rules, he added.

Right-wing organisations have urged the government to take action against those religious institutions that use loudspeakers by violating the rules and they had even stated that if authorities fail to act, they will use speakers at temples and mutts for playing bhajans, songs and prayers from 5 am onwards. Ravi and BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh slammed the Opposition Congress for its minority appeasement politics and making baseless allegations against the BJP government.

Singh, who attended the party workers’ meeting in Bengaluru Rural district, said the BJP government is taking up development programmes for the welfare of people from all religions,without any

discrimination, while the Congress had resorted to appeasement politics when it was in power.

Singh said they have prepared a roadmap for further strengthening the party in Karnataka and they will be holding many conferences, including booth level workers conferences.

On allegations against former minister KS Eshwarappa, the BJP leader said Eshwarappa resigned on moral grounds and he will come out clean. Eshwarappa had resigned from the Bommai Cabinet after an First Information Report (FIR) was registered against him in civil-contractor Santosh Patil suicide case. Patil had accused Eshwarappa’s associates of demanding commission to release grants.