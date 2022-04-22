STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Old structure behind mosque sparks communal debate in Mangaluru

Until then, the DC said, he has instructed the stakeholders to maintain a status quo, while appealing to the public to maintain peace and not jump to conclusions.

Published: 22nd April 2022 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

A pile of debris in front of the mosque during renovation | Express

By Vincent D’Souza
Express News Service

MANGALURU: Dakshina Kannada district administration on Thursday stopped the renovation of a centuries-old mosque in Malali near Ganjimutt on the outskirts of Mangaluru city after an old structure that had remained hidden for long emerged, which Hindutva outfits claimed it to be a temple.

Deputy Commissioner KV Rajendra said that after the front portion of the mosque was pulled down as part of the renovation, an old structure — which some said resembled a place of worship of “some other religion” — was discovered behind it. Soon, pictures of the rear structure went viral with people indulging in a debate over it on social media over what that hidden structure was.

The DC then rushed Mangaluru tahsildar Purandara to the spot, and the latter convinced the mosque management to stop the renovation works till the confusion was cleared, and security was beefed up at the mosque.

Later in the day, the DC in a statement said: “District administration is looking into the old land records and entries regarding the ownership details. We will get reports from both, the Endowment Department and the Waqf Board. We will check the veracity of the claims and take an appropriate decision very soon.” Until then, the DC said, he has instructed the stakeholders to maintain a status quo, while appealing to the public to maintain peace and not jump to conclusions.

‘Structure resembles a temple’

Meanwhile, president of Jumma Masjid, Mohammed Mamu, maintained that the structure in question was an old mosque which is being mistaken to be a temple. He said it was a nearly 900-year-old mosque and said there are land records to prove it. Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Sharan Pumpwell, who visited the spot, said the architecture of the structure resembled a temple and demanded an investigation into the same by the archaeological department.

He also urged the gram panchayat to cancel the license given to the mosque for the renovation works. However, former Mangaluru mayor K Ashraf said that in the olden days, mosques were built in a different style, much different from how today’s mosques are built.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dakshina Kannada Mosque Mangaluru
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp