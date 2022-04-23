STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Bommai to visit Delhi next weekend, buzz of big change grows loud

Bommai to take part in conference, expected to meet top leaders to discuss cabinet

Published: 23rd April 2022 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2022 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | PTI)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai scheduled to visit New Delhi by the end of this month, political circles are abuzz with talk of major changes in the cabinet.A section of BJP leaders is even speculating that there could be a 100 per cent overhaul, as in Gujarat recently. Highly placed sources, though, ruled out any leadership change, and said Bommai will lead the party in the 2023 polls.  

Sources said Bommai’s visit is scheduled for April 30, and he will participate in a joint conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of High Courts, being held for effective coordination of efforts towards providing speedy justice to the people. The meeting is expected to be a day-long affair and will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

When in Delhi, Bommai is expected to meet the party leadership and discuss the issue of changes in his cabinet. Some non-performers and those against whom there are charges, are likely to be dropped. Sources in the party said some leaders in the ministry could be roped in to organise the party for elections, which are just 10 months away.

Meanwhile, there is talk that Modi is likely to visit Bengaluru to inaugurate the first Semiconductor Conference on April 29, and may spend some time with the state leadership here. There are five cabinet vacancies after the exit of Eshwarappa -- some have been pending for a long time, and aspirants have openly expressed unhappiness over the inordinate delay in filling up the berths. 

During his recent visit to Karnataka to attend the state executive committee meeting, BJP National President JP Nadda had discussed political developments in the state with Bommai, and the latter had confirmed that he would visit Delhi when invited by the central leadership.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai BJP Karnataka
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp