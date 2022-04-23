Bommai to visit Delhi next weekend, buzz of big change grows loud

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai scheduled to visit New Delhi by the end of this month, political circles are abuzz with talk of major changes in the cabinet.A section of BJP leaders is even speculating that there could be a 100 per cent overhaul, as in Gujarat recently. Highly placed sources, though, ruled out any leadership change, and said Bommai will lead the party in the 2023 polls.

Sources said Bommai’s visit is scheduled for April 30, and he will participate in a joint conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of High Courts, being held for effective coordination of efforts towards providing speedy justice to the people. The meeting is expected to be a day-long affair and will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

When in Delhi, Bommai is expected to meet the party leadership and discuss the issue of changes in his cabinet. Some non-performers and those against whom there are charges, are likely to be dropped. Sources in the party said some leaders in the ministry could be roped in to organise the party for elections, which are just 10 months away.

Meanwhile, there is talk that Modi is likely to visit Bengaluru to inaugurate the first Semiconductor Conference on April 29, and may spend some time with the state leadership here. There are five cabinet vacancies after the exit of Eshwarappa -- some have been pending for a long time, and aspirants have openly expressed unhappiness over the inordinate delay in filling up the berths.

During his recent visit to Karnataka to attend the state executive committee meeting, BJP National President JP Nadda had discussed political developments in the state with Bommai, and the latter had confirmed that he would visit Delhi when invited by the central leadership.